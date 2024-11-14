Organization awards $600,000 to Bay Area nonprofits

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

In the wake of Hurricanes Helene and Milton, a Bay Area organization is stepping up in a big way to support our community.

The Speer Dream Foundation awarded nine nonprofits more than $600,000 to help meet critical needs.

Alexia Morrison and her husband, Scott, have a special place in their hearts for hurricane flood victims – not only because they care about their community, but they're victims, too.

"We had flooding in our house, and then we had to just remove some walls that had some damage as well," said Alexia. "And we lost our fence and pieces of our roof and things like that."

Despite issues with her home, Alexia is reaching out to help others. It's been a busy few weeks for her grassroots nonprofit, Reach St. Pete.

"We provide transportation, food, one-on-one tutoring, and then we do what we call wraparound services," said Alexia. "So things like hygiene, clothing, need requests and then now hurricane relief outreach."

It's work they can't do alone, but thanks to the Speer Dream Foundation, Alexia is now able to help more families that need a lifeline.

"Speer Dream Foundation reached out at the perfect time because what happened is we get hundreds of calls each day just on a standard day. And then after the first hurricane and then the second hurricane, we were receiving thousands of calls and e-mails and texts," Alexia explained.

The Speer Dream Foundation selected Reach St. Pete and eight other Pinellas County nonprofits, awarding them money to support families and continue their great work.

"Let's put resources into their hands, let them vet the people that they meet with and that they know have needs," said Tim Whipple, executive director of the Speer Dream Foundation. "And that way we can fund individuals directly through grants."

Julie Weintraub’s Hands Across the Bay was another recipient, as was The Kind Mouse, which feeds the hungry. The Whatever It Takes Foundation, Heroes of the St. Pete Police & Fire Rescue, the YMCA, Coast Guard Foundation, St. Pete Fools and Countryside Cares received funds, as well.

"We use these organizations, the nonprofits, because they're there. They know the people. They're able to get out and do what we're unable to do," Whipple added.

"This is not something we get over in a year. Having them behind our efforts is going to make a world of difference in those we serve," David Jezek, president of YMCA of St. Pete, said.

"It just gives them a step forward because many of them feel stuck," said Whipple. "And if we can unstick them, then we're doing our job."

The Speer Dream Foundation is a faith-based organization founded a few years ago by the Speer Family after they sold the Home Shopping Network.

For more information on the Speer Dream Foundation, click here.

