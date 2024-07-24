Over 100 Bay Area students learn lifesaving skills at Skills Center

It was a big week at the Skills Center in Tampa as summer camp directors focused on the lifesaving skill of CPR.

"We want to be able to equip all of our children to be able to save a life," Marquav'is Hamilton with Youth Development explained.

"It's really important that our campers know CPR and First Aid," said Chief Program Officer Angela Moore, "If there is a medical eme r gency, the kids can step in and assist until someone else can help further."

Up to 150 of their campers received hands-on and hands-only CPR training on Tuesday with trainers from the American Heart Association.

Organizers at the Skills Center held the special camp activity in honor of Bay Area teen Hezekiah Walters, who died of heat stroke in 2019 during football practice.

His mother, Phyllis Walters, says no one was able to give her son CPR.

Walters now uses her son's story to advocate for better CPR training, for adults and students.

"They want to say something. They want to do something, and they can." says Walters, "It's just knowing what to do, and right here at the Skills Center we're teaching them that."

