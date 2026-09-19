Over 500 volunteers clear debris from Sarasota County coastlines

The Brief Over 500 volunteers gathered across Sarasota County on Saturday morning for the annual International Coastal Cleanup. Keep Sarasota County Beautiful hosted cleanups at 22 sites, including Siesta Key, collecting trash to protect local waters. Participants removed items ranging from cigarette butts and bottle caps to razor blades and shoes from the shoreline.



More than 500 volunteers spread out across 22 sites in Sarasota County on Saturday morning to clean up coastal areas as part of the annual International Coastal Cleanup.

Sarasota County cleanup

What we know:

Volunteers gathered at locations including Siesta Key to pick up trash along the sand, roads and parking lots. The effort was hosted locally by Keep Sarasota County Beautiful in coordination with the worldwide event led by the Ocean Conservancy.

Participants collected common debris like food packaging, cigarette butts, bottle caps and drink cups, as well as unusual items including a razor, a sock and Crocs. Organizers say keeping trash from reaching the water is essential to preserving the natural beauty and environment of local beaches.

"Everybody loves our beaches, they come here for our beaches," said Deborah Cooney, public information officer for the City of Sarasota. "So we make an effort to clean them up and help keep them nice."

Lead volunteer Caren Phillippi noted that about 40 volunteers worked the north side of Siesta Key alone. Volunteer Gail Farb reported finding unique items alongside everyday trash.

"The most unusual thing is probably a sock and a razor, but a lot of food trash, unfortunately, cigarette butts, because they're not allowed here, but they were found, and mostly food kind of trash," Farb said.

Cooney emphasized that the goal extends past a single morning of work. "We just want to make sure it's as beautiful as it can be," Cooney said.

Future environmental impact

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet confirmed the total weight of the garbage collected across all 22 sites during Saturday's event.