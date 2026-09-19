Over 500 volunteers clear debris from Sarasota County coastlines
SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. - More than 500 volunteers spread out across 22 sites in Sarasota County on Saturday morning to clean up coastal areas as part of the annual International Coastal Cleanup.
Sarasota County cleanup
What we know:
Volunteers gathered at locations including Siesta Key to pick up trash along the sand, roads and parking lots. The effort was hosted locally by Keep Sarasota County Beautiful in coordination with the worldwide event led by the Ocean Conservancy.
Participants collected common debris like food packaging, cigarette butts, bottle caps and drink cups, as well as unusual items including a razor, a sock and Crocs. Organizers say keeping trash from reaching the water is essential to preserving the natural beauty and environment of local beaches.
"Everybody loves our beaches, they come here for our beaches," said Deborah Cooney, public information officer for the City of Sarasota. "So we make an effort to clean them up and help keep them nice."
Lead volunteer Caren Phillippi noted that about 40 volunteers worked the north side of Siesta Key alone. Volunteer Gail Farb reported finding unique items alongside everyday trash.
"The most unusual thing is probably a sock and a razor, but a lot of food trash, unfortunately, cigarette butts, because they're not allowed here, but they were found, and mostly food kind of trash," Farb said.
Cooney emphasized that the goal extends past a single morning of work. "We just want to make sure it's as beautiful as it can be," Cooney said.
Future environmental impact
What we don't know:
Officials have not yet confirmed the total weight of the garbage collected across all 22 sites during Saturday's event.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from video coverage and statements provided by City of Sarasota Public Information Officer Deborah Cooney, Keep Sarasota County Beautiful Lead Volunteer Caren Phillippi, and volunteer Gail Farb.