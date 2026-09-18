Florida minimum wage: Pay rises to $15 on Sept. 30

The Brief Florida's hourly minimum wage increases to $15 on September 30. Tipped workers must be paid $11.98 per hour by employers, with tips covering the remaining $3.02 balance. Rising labor costs could force local restaurants to consider price hikes, staffing cuts and increased automation.



Florida restaurant owners and employees are bracing for an upcoming minimum wage increase that brings the state's baseline hourly pay rate to $15 on Sept. 30.

Florida minimum wage increase

Big picture view:

Florida's hourly minimum wage climbs to $15 on Sept. 30 for non-tipped workers. Employers of tipped staff, including servers and bartenders, must pay a minimum cash wage of $11.98 per hour. Tips make up the remaining $3.02 necessary to reach $15 an hour.

The wage requirement increased by $1 every year since reaching $10 per hour in 2021. This scheduled adjustment marks the final planned dollar bump under the current multi-year state timeline.

Restaurant business costs

Why you should care:

Rising operational expenses are causing statewide business leaders to evaluate operational staffing levels. Dining customers could face higher menu costs, diminished staff presence and increased automated checkout systems inside local establishments.

Higher hourly base pay raises overall business overtime calculations, according to an accounting executive. Adding $1 per hour across 20 workers adds approximately $180 per employee to weekly operational overhead.

Florida labor regulations

What they're saying:

Samantha Padgett, the vice president of government relations and general counsel for the Florida Restaurant and Lodging Association, says rising labor costs could force some businesses to rethink staffing and operations.

"When their costs go up, they have to constantly make adjustments," she said. "Can we afford bring that person in? Do we have to look at automation? Do we to look limiting our hours?"

Johan Gutierrez, the CEO and founder of Oceanview Financials, says his firm works with restaurants all across Florida, tracking their labor and operating costs.

"With the higher minimum wage, it also impacts your overtime," he said. "Now, they're going to have to start cutting down overtime and cutting down some of the staff."

Regional economic impact

Local perspective:

Supporters argue that higher wage floors boost worker earnings and stimulate broader consumer spending. Minimum wage standards remain a central focus in regional political campaigns. Democratic U.S. Senate nominee Angie Nixon is campaigning on establishing a $25 federal minimum wage.