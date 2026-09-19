Tropical Depression Six expected to become Tropical Storm Fay

The Brief Tropical Depression Six formed in the eastern Atlantic south-west of the Azores. Forecasters expect the system to strengthen into Tropical Storm Fay over open waters. The storm poses no threat to the U.S. and will weaken early next week.



Forecasters with the National Hurricane Center are monitoring Tropical Depression Six.

Atlantic Tropical Depression

What we know:

Tropical Depression Six organized rapidly in the eastern Atlantic a few hundred miles south-west of the Azores.

The depression is forecast to strengthen briefly into Tropical Storm Fay. Once named, it would become the sixth tropical cyclone of the Atlantic season.

Future Storm Track

What we don't know:

Meteorologists are continuing to track the system's exact lifespan as atmospheric conditions shift. While brief strengthening is possible, intense wind shear and unfavorable conditions are expected to force the storm to weaken early next week.

Officials do not expect the depression or potential storm to impact any landmass or pose a threat to the U.S. mainland.