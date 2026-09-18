Lost Tarpon Springs religious painting discovered in Greece after 103 years
TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. - A lost century-old religious painting from Tarpon Springs is one step closer to returning home after being discovered in a small town in Greece.
St. Nicholas icon found
What we know:
Tarpon Springs Mayor John Koulianos tracked down the missing St. Nicholas icon while on vacation in Greece. People from Aegina, Greece, originally presented the artwork to the local cathedral in 1910. Damage from a 1923 fire sent the painting back to its original artist in Aegina for restoration, but it never returned to St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Cathedral.
Koulianos met with the mayor of Aegina, and the Greek mayor made a phone call to a local priest who remembered where it was. They found the Byzantine artwork hanging on the back wall of Panagitsa Church.
"It's about the size of maybe like a movie poster, it's about this big, a little bit too big to put in a suitcase," said Koulianos. "I was thinking about that, and maybe I could just grab it and that wasn't going to happen."
What we don't know:
Officials have not confirmed whether Greek Orthodox bishops in both countries will authorize returning the painting. The Greek Orthodox Metropolis of Atlanta has not yet responded to requests for comment regarding the bishop's knowledge of the icon and decision.
Sister city ceremony planned
What's next:
The two mayors are working together to formalize their relationship as sister cities next year when Aegina's mayor visits Florida during Epiphany celebrations in January.
"This icon is kind of evidence that we did have a relationship with this island and the people there because they presented this to us over 100 years ago," said Koulianos.
If approved, officials hope to bring the treasure back to St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Cathedral in January. Leaders confirmed the fragile, historically burned painting will remain safely inside the church.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from Tarpon Springs Mayor John Koulianos, who detailed his search and discovery during an interview with FOX 13’sBriona Arradondo.