Pair of sisters launch robotics program for elementary students

Prior to the start of school on Wednesdays at West Tampa Elementary School, a handful of students are playing with a sophisticated robot.

The kids drive it around with a controller, trying to position it to launch balls into goals. There are lots of smiles, and it looks like a lot of fun.

"It's like their baby. They've been working on it for months," said Tampa Prep School junior, Leela Prakash.

Within all the fun are lessons in science, technology, engineering and math.

The backstory:

This is all part of the plan for the Volunteer Elementary School Robotics Coaches (VESRC), which was founded by a pair of sisters, Leela and Sonia Prakash.

"We got to Tampa Prep. They had a robotics program, and in seventh grade I joined, and I was like, I love this. Like, why didn't we have this in elementary school?" said Sonia Prakash.

Those thoughts provided the idea for the birth of the non-profit. They called various elementary schools in the area. The sisters, joined by a group of volunteers from Tampa Prep, worked with one elementary school last year and three schools this year.

Starting in August, VESRC introduces the kids to the idea of building their own robot.

"The kids have to completely make the robot from scratch. They have a set of parts. They have a computer, and they have us as mentors, but they have to come up with ideas," Leela Prakash explained. "They have to completely build the robot, design it. They have to learn how to drive. They have to code it, and then they have to compete it in competitions."

Prakash loves seeing the kids take an interest in a specific area of robotics, whether it’s driving, building or coding. Teachers at the elementary schools see the difference.

"They get to practice problem-solving and perseverance through seeing. They get to brainstorm their ideas together," West Tampa Elementary School math & science teacher Kelly Swope said.

The long-time teacher didn’t know what to expect at the beginning, but says she’s been impressed with the professionalism and enthusiasm of the volunteer coaches.

For Leela Prakash, seeing concepts translate to the real world was a highlight.

"Once the robot is actually done, you can see all their eyes light up when they get to drive it around for the first time," she said. "It's so exciting, and it feels like the whole premise of the program is like coming to life."

What's next:

The sisters hope to expand the program to move schools next year.

