Palm Beach County clerk Mike Caruso arrested in child sex abuse case, Florida AG says

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The Brief Florida officials arrested Palm Beach County Clerk Mike Caruso on child sex abuse-related charges Tuesday. Gov. Ron DeSantis suspended the 67-year-old Riviera Beach official from public office following his arrest. Authorities are transferring Caruso to the Orange County Jail to be held without bond.



Palm Beach County Clerk of the Circuit Court and Comptroller Mike Caruso was arrested Tuesday on child sex abuse-related charges, according to Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

Palm Beach clerk arrest

What we know:

Caruso, 67, of Riviera Beach, was arrested by authorities and faces charges in connection to the alleged abuse of a child.

Gov. Ron DeSantis suspended Caruso from office Tuesday following his arrest, according to the governor’s office.

Caruso will be taken to the Orange County Jail and held without bond pending his first court appearance, the attorney general's office said.

The investigation remains ongoing, and more charges are expected, according to officials.

FDLE investigating child sex abuse allegations

What we don't know:

Investigators have not released additional details about the allegations against Caruso. More information will be released as the investigation develops.

What they're saying:

"Being in a position of public trust provides no shield from accountability," Uthmeier said. "Thanks to the thorough investigation by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement and the Office of Statewide Prosecution, this individual will face the full force of the law."

"When allegations involve harm to a child, we mobilize every resource to uncover the truth and ensure those responsible are brought to justice," FDLE Commissioner Mark Glass said. "Our team conducted a comprehensive investigation with close coordination from partner agencies. We are steadfast in protecting Florida’s children and will continue our work with the Office of Statewide Prosecution."