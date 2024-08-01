Paris Olympics: US Gymnast Brody Malone reacts after winning bronze medal in historic team final

The U.S. Men's Gymnastics team captivated the nation on their way to a historic bronze medal finish in the team finals in the Olympics.

Two of the gymnasts who led their team to its first medal finish since 2008 train in Sarasota, and one of them, Brody Malone, spoke one-on-one with FOX 13 about the major accomplishment.

"Going into our last rotations, pommel horse, we kind of knew we were in a good spot, but we didn't know for sure," Brody said. "We kind of made a deal beforehand that we weren't going to watch the scores. We were just going to kind of stay in our bubble."

PARIS, FRANCE - JULY 30 U.S. Olympian Brody Malone poses for a photo at the USA House at Paris 2024 on July 30, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for USOPC)

But I mean, we had a pretty good feeling going into pommel horse because we had hit all of our routines so far. So, we just had three more to hit. After Stephen Nedoroscik's routine, we kind of knew that we had sealed the deal and you could tell we just started celebrating right away; it was awesome," he said.

Brody and Nedoroscik, who went viral for his clutch performance on the pommel horse to cinch the bronze medal for Team USA, both train at EVO Gymnastics in Sarasota. Malone shouted out the gym and the rest of his support system for their help to lead him here.

Members of the U.S. gymnastics team, Brody Malone, Asher Hong, Frederick Richard, Paul Juda and Stephen Nedoroscik celebrate winning the bronze medal in the men's team final on July 29, 2024, in the Paris Olympics. (Brian Cassella/Chicago Tribune/Tri Expand

He said they helped him get back on his feet after he suffered a devastating injury in 2023.

"I give all the credit to God for what He got me through. I mean, it was a terrible injury. But not only that, just the support system around me: my family, my coaches, my teammates and medical staff, everyone down at EVO Gymnastics that helped me so much. It was a hard recovery, but when you have a support system like I do, it makes it that much easier," Malone said.

At an event in Germany, Brody fell on a dismount and suffered a tibial plateau fracture in his right knee, a fully torn LCL, a torn meniscus, a partially torn PCL and some cartilage damage.

PARIS, FRANCE - JULY 27: Brody Malone of Team United States competes on the high bar during the Artistic Gymnastics Men's Qualification on day one of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Bercy Arena on July 27, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Expand

According to the NCAA, it was what many would consider a career-ending injury, but just over a year later, Malone found himself on the Olympic pedestal with a bronze medal.

He spoke on the dynamics of competing as a team in what can be a very individual sport.

"Gymnastics is a pretty individual sport growing up, but when you go to an NCAA program, it becomes really about the team. And, we're pretty unique in that all of us have been on an NCAA team. So, we definitely use that to bring us together, the camaraderie, the brotherhood, and we made it work."

PARIS, FRANCE - JULY 29: Bronze medalists Paul Juda, Frederick Richard, Stephen Nedoroscik, Brody Malone and Asher Hong of Team United States pose with their medals during the medal ceremony for the Artistic Gymnastics Men's Team Final on day three o Expand

Brody also talked with FOX 13 about getting engaged in Florida and whether he plans to vacation in Paris after the Games.

He said he's getting married in his hometown in Georgia next year. He and his family will spend some time in Paris ‘doing Paris things,’ he said before he heads back home on August 6.