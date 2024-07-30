2024 Paris Olympics: Florida athletes medal tracker

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

The 2024 Paris Olympics are well underway and some athletes from the Sunshine State have already left their mark.

NANTERRE, FRANCE - JULY 27: Gold Medalist, Caeleb Dressel of Team United States poses with his medal following the Medal Ceremony after the Men's 4x100m Freestyle Relay Final on day one of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Paris La Defense Arena on Jul Expand

Team USA has secured 20 medals so far, leading the way among all countries three days into the 2024 games.

There are 35 Floridians competing in the 2024 Olympics with many more having local ties to the Sunshine State.

And while there are a wide plethora of events and sports you might've never even heard of to choose between watching, we got you covered with a medal tracker of both Floridians and Americans in these Olympic Games.

Caleb Dressel

Caleb Dressel, a Florida Gator alum and Orange Park native, got off to a golden start to the Olympics, in which he's competing in several events.

NANTERRE, FRANCE - JULY 27: Caeleb Dressel of Team United States celebrates after winning gold in the Men's 4x100m Freestyle Relay Final on day one of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Paris La Defense Arena on July 27, 2024 in Nanterre, France. (Photo Expand

He bolstered the men's 4x100 freestyle relay team on its way to a golden medal for Team USA to earn his eighth gold medal in the Olympics.

Caleb's set to compete in the 50m freestyle and 100m butterfly as well in Paris.

Emma Weyant

Sarasota-born swimmer Emma Weyant took bronze in the women's 400m individual medley on Monday in her second Olympics after winning silver in 2021.

PARIS, FRANCE - JULY 29: Silver Medalist Katie Grimes of United States and Bronze Medalist Emma Weyant of United States celebrates after the victory ceremony for the Women's 400m Individual Medley Final on day three of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Expand

Weyant is a Florida Gator, as well, and a former member of the Sarasota Sharks swim team and Riverview High School graduate.

Ryan Murphy

Swimmer Ryan Murphy earned a bronze medal in the men's 100m backstroke on Monday night, making it three straight Olympic Games in which he's medaled and his seventh overall.

The 29-year-old is originally from Chicago but was raised in Jacksonville where he graduated from Bolles School in 2013.

PARIS, FRANCE - JULY 29: Bronze Medalist Ryan Murphy of United States poses with his medal after the Medal Ceremony for the Men's 100m Backstroke Final on day three of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at the Paris La Defense Arena on July 29, 2024 in Par Expand

He received possibly even bigger news that same day, though: the gender of his upcoming child. After his medal ceremony, Ryan's wife in the stands announced to him that they're having a baby girl.

He'll also compete in the men's 200m backstroke.

Other Florida Olympic Headlines

Elsewhere, there are some Florida athletes and headlines to keep an eye on.

The U.S. Men's Gymnastics Team made headlines on Monday when they earned their first Olympic medal since 2008 with an inspiring effort.

Two athletes, Brody Malone and Stephen Nedoroscik, trained in Sarasota for the Games and played crucial roles in the historic victory. Nedoroscik won the hearts of Americans everywhere when he came in solely on the pommel horse to close out the medal-earning team performance.

PARIS, FRANCE - JULY 29: Bronze medalists Paul Juda, Frederick Richard, Stephen Nedoroscik, Brody Malone and Asher Hong of Team United States pose with their medals during the medal ceremony for the Artistic Gymnastics Men's Team Final on day three o Expand

On Tuesday morning, Team USA flagbearer Coco Gauff was bounced from the third round of tennis singles in straight sets by Croatia's Donna Vekić.

And looking ahead to Tuesday action, St. Pete's own Danielle Collins will compete in women's doubles after advancing to the Round of 16 in women's singles with a victory over Caroline Wozniacki.

READ: Simone Biles competing in all four events at Olympic team finals despite calf injury

Tampa native and Florida Gator alum Bobby Finke will swim in the men's 800m freestyle on Tuesday afternoon. The 24-year-old is a two-time gold medalist.

For a list of the local and Florida athletes to keep an eye on in the 2024 Games, click here.