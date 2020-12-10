Pasco officials revoke permit for Snowcat Ridge, Florida's first snow park

article

It opened less than a month ago, but Florida's first snow park has just been temporarily shut down by officials in Pasco County.

Snowcat Ridge posted a message on their Facebook page Thursday afternoon, saying officials from the county showed up to the park on Wednesday evening to revoke their permit.

Pasco officials "revoked our existing permit without providing any documentation or written explanation of any violations," the park wrote.

"Our legal team is working hard to keep Snowcat Ridge open, and we hope to have a resolution soon but until then we have been forced to temporarily close the facility," they added.

There are three main attractions: an alpine village where you can buy food, drinks and souvenirs, an arctic Igloo with real snow inside, and the 60-foot-tall, 400-foot-long snowy slopes.

Riders tube down the hill in either a single, double, or family-sized tube at speeds that can hit almost 30 miles an hour.

Advertisement

However, the park says the county "has failed to recognize our State of Florida amusement ride approvals and will not allow us to open Snowy Slopes."

Snowcat Ridge released the following statement to FOX 13: "The county revoked our existing permit and forced us to close on Thursday, December 10th and as well as the morning and afternoon of Friday, December 11th. We are working closely with the county to resolve these issues."

FOX 13 has reached out to county officials for comment.