Florida's first snow park officially opens in Pasco County

It will be a very rare snow day for Floridians as the state's first outdoor snow park opens Friday, Nov. 20.

While most move to the Sunshine State to avoid the cold weather, snowflakes will be falling at Snowcat Ridge, located on the same Dade City property as Treehoppers Aerial Adventure Park and Scream-A-Geddon.

The snow may be man-made out of water, but it is completely real. So make sure you bring your cold-weather gear.

Construction on the park started in Spring 2019, turning flat fields into a 60-foot hill with a snow-tube run that will be more than 400 feet long. Now, visitors can ride single, tandem, or family-sized tubes down the snow-covered slopes.

Construction has been underway for months.

“We will have an arctic igloo, it’s a big dome that we’re building that’s basically going to have a smaller hill for smaller children and toddlers, as well as a big snow play area where they can even build snowmen,” explained Winston McDaniel, marketing manager for Snowcat Ridge.

There will also be an area called the "Alpine Village," which will have food and drinks for sale, a market area with vendors, seating and fire pits.

Snowcat Ridge is the only outdoor snow park in the state of Florida. It will be open seasonally. Those exact dates will depend on weather and temperatures.

Admission tickets can be purchased on the Snowcat Ridge website.

Ticket prices are $5 more at the box office.

General admission includes two hours of snow tubing and access to the Arctic Igloo and Alpine Village all day until the snow park closes. There is an unlimited snow tubing ticket option.

According to the park's COVID-19 safety plan, all guests and staff are required to wear masks where social distancing is not possible. They also must pass a temperature check before entering the park. Their full plan can be viewed here.