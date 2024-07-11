Pass-a-Grille Beach renourishment set to continue after federal approval

Pinellas County has received authorization from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to resume work on the nourishment of Pass-a-Grille Beach.

Contractors getting to work on beach renourishment at Pass-a-Grille Beach

Contractors in hard hats and fluorescent vests could be seen early Thursday morning near the southern tip of Pass-A-Grille Beach just one day after the announcement.

Two excavators could be seen under bright lights, placing sand on the eroded shoreline near 3rd Avenue several hours before sunrise.

"Dredging will take place 24/7 with some light and noise impacts at night," Pinellas County's public works department said in a July 10 news release. "This is necessary to complete the project as quickly as possible."

The beach is currently closed from 1st Avenue to 6th Avenue, including the fishing pier. Approximately 40 beach parking spaces on Gulf Way, between 1st Avenue and 3rd Avenue are also closed for the duration of the project, which the county expects to last until mid-September.

The second phase will occur north of the concession building and will be completed by mid-November, weather permitting.

"Residents and visitors should stay away from the construction zone, and boaters should avoid the dredge vessel and piping," the county warned.

Shortly after news of the Army Corps authorization, contractors relocated the dredge vessel to the Pass-a-Grille inlet and began piping 140,000 cubic yards of sand onto the beach between 1st Avenue and 22nd Avenue. In June, crews placed roughly 10,000 cubic yards of sand on the south end of Pass-a-Grill as part of the Grand Canal dredging project.

"Pass-a-Grille is on a 10-year nourishment cycle and was due for sand this year," Pinellas Public Works said. "Nourishment projects like this replace sand lost to storms and normal erosion. They restore white sandy beaches that boost the County’s $10 billion annual tourism industry and provide a buffer against storm surge. Because federal nourishment projects along the Pinellas County coast are stalled, the County is funding this project through hotel bed tax dollars and state grant funding."

Updates about beach access points can be found here.