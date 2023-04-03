‘Pawn Stars’ shooting new travel show in St. Petersburg

If you believe you have priceless artifacts in your attic – you may be in luck. ‘Pawn Stars’ are coming to the Bay Area and may be ready to make a deal.

The hit TV series recently announced in February that it will be in town shooting its new travel show this week.

Beginning Wednesday, the show will be taping in St. Petersburg for about six weeks.

Here’s the catch- you have to register for tickets and be selected before being told where the show will be shooting.

The tickets are free, but you must be over the age of 18.

