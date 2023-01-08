PCSO: 1 dead, 1 injured after being hit by truck while crossing Dunedin street

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a driver struck two pedestrians in Dunedin, killing one and sending the other to the hospital.

According to investigators, 47-year-old Stela Mema was helping 79-year-old Nazire Blloshmi cross Edgewater Drive in a designated crosswalk shortly before 7 p.m. on Saturday when they were struck by a 2022 Toyota Tacoma driven by 52-year-old Anna Walker-Parisi.

Blloshmi was transported to a local hospital where she later died. Mema was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators say speed and impairment do not appear to be factors in the crash.