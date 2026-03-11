Pedestrian becomes trapped under car after crash in North Port: Police
NORTH PORT, Fla. - North Port Police responded to a person who was trapped underneath a car at the intersection of Cranberry Blvd and Ridley Lane on Wednesday morning.
Cranberry Road was shut down after the incident, but it has since re-opened.
What we don't know:
Investigators did not say what led up to the crash or the names of anyone involved.
NPP have not shared an update on the victim's condition either.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
The Source: Information for this story was provided by the North Port Police Department.