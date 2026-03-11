Pedestrian becomes trapped under car after crash in North Port: Police

article

The Brief A pedestrian became trapped underneath a car at the intersection of Cranberry Blvd and Ridley Lane on Wednesday morning, according to North Port Police. Investigators did not say what led up to the crash or the names of anyone involved. Cranberry Road was shut down after the crash, but it has since re-opened.



North Port Police responded to a person who was trapped underneath a car at the intersection of Cranberry Blvd and Ridley Lane on Wednesday morning.

Cranberry Road was shut down after the incident, but it has since re-opened.

What we don't know:

Investigators did not say what led up to the crash or the names of anyone involved.

NPP have not shared an update on the victim's condition either.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.