Pedestrian becomes trapped under car after crash in North Port: Police

Published  March 11, 2026 10:03am EDT
North Port
Courtesy: North Port Police.

The Brief

    • A pedestrian became trapped underneath a car at the intersection of Cranberry Blvd and Ridley Lane on Wednesday morning, according to North Port Police.
    • Investigators did not say what led up to the crash or the names of anyone involved.
    • Cranberry Road was shut down after the crash, but it has since re-opened.

NORTH PORT, Fla. - North Port Police responded to a person who was trapped underneath a car at the intersection of Cranberry Blvd and Ridley Lane on Wednesday morning.

Cranberry Road was shut down after the incident, but it has since re-opened.

What we don't know:

Investigators did not say what led up to the crash or the names of anyone involved.

NPP have not shared an update on the victim's condition either.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information for this story was provided by the North Port Police Department.

