Port Charlotte woman killed in DeSoto County crash; Sarasota man arrested for driving without license: FHP

A Sarasota man is behind bars following a crash on Tuesday afternoon that killed a 67-year-old woman from Port Charlotte, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash happened in DeSoto County at the intersection of CR-769 (Kings Highway) and County Road 761 after investigators say the Port Charlotte woman turned her SUV directly into the path of a Dodge Ram traveling north on CR-769.

The front of the Dodge collided with the SUV's driver's side and when troopers arrived, the woman was pronounced dead.

Marlon Contreras-Galindo was taken into custody after the crash because he does not have a driver's license and was taken to the DeSoto County Jail.

FHP is investigating the crash.