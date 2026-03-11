Expand / Collapse search

Port Charlotte woman killed in DeSoto County crash; Sarasota man arrested for driving without license: FHP

Published  March 11, 2026 7:14am EDT
DeSoto County
FOX 13 News
Courtesy: Florida Highway Patrol.

The Brief

    • A Port Charlotte woman was killed in a DeSoto County crash on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
    • Investigators say the victim turned her SUV directly into the path of a Dodge Ram traveling north on CR-769.
    • The driver of the Dodge Ram was not injured, but he was arrested for not having a driver's license.

ARCADIA, Fla. - A Sarasota man is behind bars following a crash on Tuesday afternoon that killed a 67-year-old woman from Port Charlotte, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash happened in DeSoto County at the intersection of CR-769 (Kings Highway) and County Road 761 after investigators say the Port Charlotte woman turned her SUV directly into the path of a Dodge Ram traveling north on CR-769.

The front of the Dodge collided with the SUV's driver's side and when troopers arrived, the woman was pronounced dead.

Dig deeper:

Marlon Contreras-Galindo was taken into custody after the crash because he does not have a driver's license and was taken to the DeSoto County Jail.

FHP is investigating the crash.

The Source: Information for this story was provided by the Florida Highway Patrol.

