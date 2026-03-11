Port Charlotte woman killed in DeSoto County crash; Sarasota man arrested for driving without license: FHP
ARCADIA, Fla. - A Sarasota man is behind bars following a crash on Tuesday afternoon that killed a 67-year-old woman from Port Charlotte, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
The crash happened in DeSoto County at the intersection of CR-769 (Kings Highway) and County Road 761 after investigators say the Port Charlotte woman turned her SUV directly into the path of a Dodge Ram traveling north on CR-769.
The front of the Dodge collided with the SUV's driver's side and when troopers arrived, the woman was pronounced dead.
READ: Sarasota Bay remains healthy after 14,000-gallon wastewater spill, environmental experts say
Dig deeper:
Marlon Contreras-Galindo was taken into custody after the crash because he does not have a driver's license and was taken to the DeSoto County Jail.
FHP is investigating the crash.
The Source: Information for this story was provided by the Florida Highway Patrol.