Pepin Academies welding classes help students with learning disabilities find careers

The Brief A vocational training initiative through Pepin Academies welding classes is helping students with learning disabilities gain crucial real-world trade skills. Around 15–20 students train in an outdoor Ybor City environment using donated metals to build career confidence. The highly sought-after program boasts a waitlist and a career placement rate where 75% of graduates land jobs.



Students with learning-related disabilities are breaking down industry stereotypes and preparing for long-term careers through hands-on Pepin Academies welding classes.

Tampa vocational training program

What we know:

Pepin Academies has been running these specialized trade classes for seven years under the direction of welding instructor Bryant Martinez. The unique classroom consists of an outdoor area in Ybor City where approximately 15–20 students work with used tools and donate raw metals to master their craft. Martinez emphasizes field problem-solving to ensure participants leave the program confident and capable of handling complex occupational tasks under real weather conditions.

Student experiences in Ybor City

The backstory:

Johnathan Scott, an 18-year-old student who has been taking these classes for four years, hopes to leverage these skills to run his own welding business one day.

Participants learn valuable life lessons alongside trade techniques, figuring out how to handle environmental pressures and remain comfortable in uncomfortable conditions.

"How to work under pressure and how to be comfortable in an uncomfortable situation, that tends to be one of the bigger things in welding," Scott explained.

Overcoming industry career barriers

Why you should care:

Many people mistakenly assume individuals with learning-related disabilities cannot find success or excel in technical fields like welding and fabrication. Pepin Academies Riverview Assistant Principal John Stansberry notes that the academy has spent more than half a decade safely dismantling those misconceptions.

"I think we've been proving them wrong for six years now," Stansberry said.

Academic trade success

By the numbers:

Data shows that three out of every four students who graduate from the program end up securing a job within the trade field. This 75% employment rate has generated significant popularity for the course, creating a formal waitlist for students looking to enroll.

Inspiration in the field

What they're saying:

Instructors and students alike recognize the deep value of expanding access to trade education for young people.

"These trade skills help build the world. I think a lot of kids should get into it," student Aiden Lewis said.

Martinez notes that the ultimate reward comes from watching his students develop self-assurance.

"The funnest part for me is when they start to believe in themselves," Martinez said. "Once they start believing in themselves, they become superstars."