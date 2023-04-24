Police: Man facing arson charges after setting 3 fires inside Florida hospital

A 32-year-old man is facing charges of arson after he apparently started three separate small fires inside a Florida hospital, and an additional two fires near a university and a home before he was found and arrested Sunday night, according to Ocala and Marion County officials.

Ocala police said Daniel Holmes was inside the hospital, and started three separate fires near a coffee station on the fifth floor, as well as in the men's and women's bathrooms on the first floor. He also attempted to set a box of disposable face masks on fire, but was confronted by an employee.

He then threw the face masks and a desk phone at that employee before leaving the hospital. Officials said additional fires were started in a wooded area near Rasmussen University's Ocala campus, and near a home.

What is not clear is why Holmes was at the hospital.

Ocala Fire Rescue said the fires were put out quickly, and that no one was injured. Holmes was found in the parking lot of a nearby business and taken into custody.

He is facing charges of arson of a hospital, arson of a dwelling, arson of a wooded area, and battery on emergency medical professional. Ocala police released dashcam video of Holems' arrest.

In a statement on its Facebook page, HCA Florida West Marion Hospital said at no point was patient care interrupted. It also thanks police and first responders for helping.