Pet photos wanted for Cadbury's yearly bunny contest

article

The Cadbury Bunny Tryouts are back for the fourth year, with some familiar faces helping make this year’s choice.

With expertise as previous Cadbury Bunny Tryouts winners, Henri the English Bulldog, Lieutenant Dan and Betty the Tree Frog will make up the first-ever judges panel for the contest.

They will help select this year’s 10 finalists before America votes for the winner.

To enter your own pet in the contest, take an adorable photo of your furry (or not-so-furry) friend wearing some bunny ears. Then visit bunnytryouts.cadburyusa.com by February 21 for a chance to win.

The winner will appear in the 2022 Cadbury advertisement and get $5,000 – plus a lifetime of bragging rights.

Advertisement

The winner will be announced on March 29. For full contest details, visit bunnytryouts.cadburyusa.com.