Pier 60 on Clearwater Beach partially reopens Monday nearly a year after back-to-back hurricanes
CLEARWATER BEACH, Fla. - This Labor Day marks a milestone for Pier 60 on Clearwater Beach, as a section of the popular pier is back open for the first time in almost a year.
The backstory:
In 2024, Hurricanes Helene and Milton caused serious damage to Pier 60 – ripping away railings, washing out utilities to the bait house, and even shifting concrete slabs several inches off their foundation.
City officials told FOX 13 in June 2025 that its closure has caused almost $2 million in lost revenue between bait house revenue and the $1 pier fees to walk from the bait house to the T – the section that reopened on Monday.
Since the storms, crews have worked to restore the pier, making temporary fixes while city leaders plan long-term solutions to help it withstand future storms.
What's next:
The bait shop at Pier 60 is open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. each day and will offer new merchandise during its open hours.
The metal gate near the bait shop is still not rebuilt – and until it is, it will be free for fishermen to cast a line on that area of Pier 60. Once the gate is back up, it will cost $3 per person.
The Source: Information for this story was gathered by FOX 13’s Regina Gonzalez.