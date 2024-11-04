Pier 60 vendors back in business for special Tuesday event

For the first time in more than a month, a group of Pier 60 vendors will be selling together at a special event at OCC Road House & Museum on Tuesday.

"We kind of hope it just raises awareness about us and what we've been struggling through without a steady place to work," License Plate Stuff’s David Herb said.

The pier has been shut down since Hurricane Helene impacted the Gulf Coast. Clearwater Mayor Bruce Rector says officials still need to thoroughly access the pier for damage because the water was above the boards. He says they hope to examine it as soon as possible.

"Right after Helene rolled in, my income stopped completely. It's like everything that I've had, I've depended on to pay my bills to survive, put a roof over my head, it just all stopped on a dime," LED Love Letters’ Steven Marc Leon said.

LED Love Letters’ Steven Marc Leon is among the vendors looking forward to getting back in business at Pier 60.

Debbie Ryland, who runs Dark Horse Collection, has been selling at the pier for a decade. She, like many other vendors, says the unknown is the most difficult part.

"Not really knowing when the place of business or venue is going to open up again, that's the biggest thing," artist Mark Eliason said.

Once the Clearwater Beach main parking lot is cleared of sand, Rector hopes that can be a temporary space for both vendors and performers.

"We want to get Clearwater Beach back to somewhat normal as quickly as we can, because those vendors, giving them the opportunity to get out there and set up somewhere near the pier is very important, even if it's just a small group and we rotate them through, get them back started again, give them the opportunity to sell their wares and to support their families," Rector said.

In the meantime, 30 vendors will join together for a special event at OCC Road House & Museum on Nov. 5. They’ll be selling from 2-8 p.m. In addition, there will be street performers, a raffle and opportunities to donate to a fund supporting all the vendors.

"I know that there's a lot of tourists that want to come down to Clearwater Beach. I see all those all over social media. They're all asking questions, should we come, should we come?" Marc Leon said. "There are so many people from all over the place that want to support, that want to come here. They want to do their part, and I'm hoping that the word gets out for this event where it can spark something new, a great beginning and on to better things because we really need the help. We really need the help."

