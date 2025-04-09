VIDEO: Woman shot by deputies after waving gun, ramming several vehicles, PCSO says

The Brief Video has been released after a woman was shot by deputies on April 1 after waving a gun and ramming several vehicles, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office. PSCO edited the videos of the incident into a compilation to show a timeline of what led up to the shots fired. All seven deputies are on leave during the investigation, which is standard procedure.



The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office has released video following an incident on April 1 that critically injured a 65-year-old suspect, who investigators say waved a gun and rammed several vehicles.

PSCO edited the videos of the incident into a compilation to show a timeline of what led up to the shots fired.

The Pinellas County Use of Deadly Force Investigative Task Force is still actively investigating the incident.

The backstory:

A 65-year-old woman was shot by Pinellas County deputies after the sheriff's office says she took off from multiple traffic stops, waved a gun and rammed several vehicles, injuring a deputy.

It began when a Pinellas County deputy pulled over Marina DeFilippo shortly before 1:30 a.m. for running a red light at 113th St. N and Park Blvd.

Investigators say Defilippo mentioned that she was with the "CIA" and believed to be speaking Russian at one point before driving off.

Deputies eventually used stop sticks, according to St. Pete Police Chief Anthony Holloway, but DeFilippo kept going with flat tires until she was stopped by Indian Shores Police along Gulf Blvd.

Courtesy: Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators say DeFilippo pointed a gun at police, then rammed a patrol car and continued northbound on Gulf Blvd. until a deputy used a PIT maneuver to stop her.

Deputies fired bean bags and pepper balls at her, Holloway says, at which point DeFilippo rammed multiple vehicles. That's when seven deputies opened fire, hitting her at least three times.

Courtesy: Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.

What we know:

A deputy suffered minor injuries when the vehicles were rammed, investigators say.

Holloway says DeFilippo will face two counts of aggravated assault, one count of aggravated battery and one count of fleeing and eluding.

PCSO released the names of the seven deputies involved in the shooting:

Lt. Thomas Montgomery

K9 Corporal Justin Fineberg

Corporal Brian Hirshman

Corporal Tyler Reidy

Deputy Melanie Leib

Deputy Kyle Kilian

Deputy Alberto Ortiz

All seven deputies are on leave during the investigation, which is standard procedure.

What we don't know:

An update on the condition of DeFilippo has not yet been released.

The Source: This story was written with information from the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office and the St. Petersburg Police Department.

