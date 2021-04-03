Former White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany leads political life with grace, love, compassion

On Easter Sunday, Christian’s around the world rejoice as they celebrate the resurrection of Christ. Projecting and reflecting the love of Christ is at the heart of their faith. Those principles may seem like a stark contrast from the world of campaign politics, which can be downright nasty at times. But former White House press secretary, Tampa native and Christian, Kayleigh McEnany says while the world of politics isn’t perfect, she tried to do her best to put forth a message of love and grace.

During an interview with FOX 13’s Chris Cato, she explained, "Politics often times does descend into 'mano y mano' if you will attacks and I think we've got to continue to look at each other through the lens of Christ and for me I find my home in the Republican party because I'm someone who's pro-life and believe in religious freedom."

McEnany added that bringing political discourse to a higher level would behoove us all and we’d be better off for it. She even created a Bible study with Trump campaign staffers as a way to bring faith to the table and keep it front and center in their lives. She added that her sister took over the Bible study group when she left to go to the White House.

McEnany says that while President Trump never discussed his faith with her, she knew he was a Christian and she shared her love of Christ with him when days got tough, especially in the wake of the Capitol riots on January 6.

"I just told him that I was praying for him and that I had him on my heart. You know, I was open about that," McEnany shared. "He certainly knew where I stood and appreciated that I was a person of faith, and I think that's one of the reasons he gravitated to me and really liked me and thought I was a good person, a person that served him well and served his administration and the movement of 75 million people well."

McEnany says she and Trump have remained in touch since the end of his administration.

McEnany will begin co-hosting "Outnumbered" on FOX News starting April 6.

