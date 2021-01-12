Pence rules out invoking 25th Amendment on Trump

In a letter late Tuesday to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Pence said the mechanism should not be used “as a means of punishment or usurpation” and reserved for cases of medical or mental incapacitation.

3 House Republicans say they’ll vote for Trump’s impeachment

Amid an apparent rift in the Republican Party in the wake of a pro-Trump riot inside the U.S. Capitol, three GOP lawmakers — Rep. John Katko, R-N.Y., Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., and Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., said they will vote for the impeachment of President Donald Trump.