Florida firefighter arrested for alleged involvement in Capitol riot
A Florida firefighter has been arrested after photographs and video surfaced which appear to show him participating in last week's violent riot at the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, D.C.
Google to indefinitely disable comments on President Trump's YouTube channel and temporarily ban new uploads
In the aftermath of the deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol, Google has taken action against President Trump's account on YouTube.
McConnell furious with president, thinks impeachment will help 'rid' GOP of Trump and his movement
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell 'is done' and 'furious' with President Trump a source familiar confirmed to Fox News.
Richard Barnett, Arkansas man pictured in Pelosi’s chair amid Capitol riot, faces 11 years in prison
Richard Barnett, 60, who was photographed sitting with his leg draped across House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s desk, could face more than 11 years in federal prison if convicted on multiple charges.
Joint Chiefs of Staff send memo to military decrying pro-Trump Capitol riot, affirming Biden's victory
The military’s top leaders have issued a memo to forces decrying last week’s Capitol Hill violence and reminding service members that freedom of speech does not give anyone the right to resort to violence.
Tallahassee on alert after FBI memo to capitals
A repeat in Tallahassee of what happened in Washington D.C. or at any other state capitol is a non-starter for Florida's governor.
DC police ID officer crushed in door in response to little girl’s heartfelt letter
D.C. police have identified the officer who was crushed in a doorway during the U.S. Capitol riot.
Walmart, AT&T, Hallmark among companies pulling political contributions after pro-Trump Capitol riot
Several major companies announced they are are pulling political contributions made to Republican lawmakers and are reevaluating future spending on political interests following last week’s pro-Trump riot at the Capitol.
Capitol riot: Officials working to identify those involved in deadly pro-Trump insurrection
Prosecutors have brought dozens of cases after the deadly attack at the U.S. Capitol, and they promise more charges are to come as investigators work to identify more members of the pro-Trump mob.
‘The Capitol is a crime scene:’ Federal law enforcement officials open 170 case files in connection with riots
Federal law enforcement officials on Tuesday said they’ve opened 170 subject files, and charged about 70 in the wake of a violent riot that struck the U.S. Capitol building last week.
Arizona 'QAnon Shaman' photographed at Capitol riot faces several charges, including disorderly conduct
The Arizona man who was allegedly seen in pictures inside the Capitol building wearing a horned fur hat and red, white, and blue face paint will be in court Jan. 11.
Pence rules out invoking 25th Amendment on Trump
In a letter late Tuesday to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Pence said the mechanism should not be used “as a means of punishment or usurpation” and reserved for cases of medical or mental incapacitation.
3 House Republicans say they’ll vote for Trump’s impeachment
Amid an apparent rift in the Republican Party in the wake of a pro-Trump riot inside the U.S. Capitol, three GOP lawmakers — Rep. John Katko, R-N.Y., Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., and Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., said they will vote for the impeachment of President Donald Trump.
Protester not linked to Capitol police officer's death, person of interest in separate incident
A photo of a protester who is a person of interest in the riot at the U.S. Capitol was released to the public Tuesday.
House GOP won't pressure members to vote against impeachment
Top House Republicans are telling rank-and-file lawmakers they won’t be pressuring them to vote a particular way when the chamber considers impeaching President Donald Trump for a second time.
GoFundMe bans fundraisers for travel to political events with risk of violence
GoFundMe joined a growing list of companies cracking down on extremist behavior and rhetoric and is removing numerous fundraisers intended to raise money for travel expenses to events with risk of violence.
TSA on 'high alert' at airports nationwide in wake of pro-Trump Capitol riot, upcoming inauguration
TSA officials said there will be additional law enforcement at Washington, D.C.-area airports following the deadly siege of the U.S. Capitol by a pro-Trump mob and ahead of Biden's inauguration.
Concern for Capitol lockdown to become ‘significant spreading event’ after 3 lawmakers test positive
At least three House lawmakers have tested positive for COVID-19 after being locked down with several in a room during the violence siege on the U.S. Capitol, with some refusing to wear masks.
Chuck Norris was not at Capitol riot, manager says
A photo of a man resembling Chuck Norris apparently with a member of the pro-Trump mob began trending online.
DC police officer recovering after being dragged down Capitol stairs amid chaos
A D.C. police officer is recovering after he was attacked and dragged down a set of stairs as a riot erupted on Capitol Hill last week in the District.