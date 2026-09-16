Pineapple-derived treatment at Moffitt Cancer Center helps veteran manage rare cancer

The Brief An 82-year-old Safety Harbor veteran is seeing improvements after receiving a pineapple-derived treatment for a rare form of cancer. Moffitt Cancer Center doctors say traditional surgery was considered too risky because of his age and previous cancer diagnosis. The treatment helped shrink Ed Meyers' tumor by more than one-third and improve his symptoms.



An 82-year-old Safety Harbor veteran is getting his life back after doctors turned to an unusual treatment for a rare form of cancer.

Unusual treatment

What we know:

Ed Meyers is a Vietnam Army veteran who previously battled leukemia.

Then, he was diagnosed with mucinous appendix cancer, which caused a tumor that affected his appetite and left doctors looking for an alternative to traditional surgery.

Oncologists found that it produced mucin, which is a thick, jelly-like substance.

Courtesy: Moffitt Cancer Center

Moffitt Cancer Center's GI oncology team determined traditional surgery would be too risky given Meyers' age and previous cancer diagnosis.

Instead, they turned to a treatment called BromAc.

How the treatment works

Dig deeper:

BromAc combines bromelain, an enzyme derived from pineapple, with a saline spray.

Doctors place the treatment directly into the tumor through a catheter that remains in place overnight.

The treatment breaks down the thick mucin, turning it into a more liquid substance that doctors can then remove using syringes.

Dr. Michael Wach, a GI oncologist at Moffitt, said doctors were eventually able to remove as much as a half-liter per day in Meyers' case.

Patient history unclear

What we don't know:

It's unclear how many patients have gone through this same treatment at Moffitt Cancer Center.

Improving symptoms

The backstory:

Over time, Meyers' tumor shrank by more than one-third and so did the size of his stomach.

He says his symptoms have improved and that he recently felt hungry for the first time in a long time.

Moffitt oncologists have since successfully used the treatment on other patients, according to the hospital.

Returning to Moffitt

What's next:

BromAc does not eliminate Meyers' tumor, but his current treatment plan means he only needs to return to Moffitt every few months for checkups.