Florida social media star's fans petition for him to star in Publix holiday commercial

The Brief Fans are petitioning for Florida social media personality Josh Robinson, known as OMGItsWicks, to appear in a Publix holiday commercial. Robinson is known for Florida-themed comedy skits and educational videos — and says he has a soft spot for Publix. A petition has surpassed 2,300 signatures.



Florida's beloved Publix holiday commercials are known for tugging at the heartstrings.

But one group of fans wants to see a different kind of star in one this holiday season, with a little more comedy.

Vikki Brook of Seffner started a petition asking Publix to cast Florida social media personality Josh Robinson, better known online as OMGItsWicks in a holiday commercial.

Why OMGItsWicks?

The backstory:

Robinson, who is based in Lee County, built a following with Florida-themed comedy skits and educational videos.

He also happens to be a big Publix fan.

Robinson says employees at his local store knew him by name before he became an internet personality because he would visit nearly every day.

Courtesy: OMGItsWicks

His Publix collection now includes shirts, hoodies, swim shorts, and even a chicken wing necklace.

He also already owns a Publix Christmas sweater, another reason Brook says he would be a perfect fit for a holiday ad.

What could the commercial look like?

Dig deeper:

Robinson says he's already talked with Publix representatives and made it clear he's ready for his television debut.

He even has some ideas about what a commercial could look like.

"I know they have a couple of holiday subs that I get a craving for all the time," he said, "so it's just mainly my real life just turned into a skit. I got a couple of ideas for some commercials. Um, and I think there'll be a lot of fun."

His idea is essentially to turn his real-life Publix obsession into a comedy sketch.

Petition takes off

What you can do:

Brook launched the Change.org petition hoping to get Publix's attention.

It has now surpassed 2,300 signatures.

Whether Robinson makes it into a Publix commercial remains to be seen, but he says he's ready if the opportunity comes his way.

FOX 13 reached out to Publix for a comment but did not receive a response.

See OMGItsWicks in Tampa

What's next:

Fans who want to see Robinson in person can catch him on his comedy tour in Tampa.

He's scheduled for two shows at the Funny Bone on Friday, February 5.