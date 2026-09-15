St. Pete illegal gambling raid leads to seizure of $247K, 163 slot machines

article

The Brief State and local authorities seized 163 illegal slot machines and nearly $250,000 in cash during raids at two St. Petersburg businesses last Thursday. Three people received notices to appear in court on gambling charges following the multi-agency sting operation. Slot machines remain strictly illegal across Florida outside of authorized locations in South Florida and tribal facilities.



State and local law enforcement officers raided two St. Petersburg businesses last Thursday, seizing 163 illegal slot machines and nearly $250,000 in cash during a joint gaming operation.

St. Petersburg Arcade Raids

What we know:

The Florida Gaming Control Commission partnered with the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office, the Florida Highway Patrol, and the Division of Alcoholic Beverages and Tobacco to execute search warrants on two locations Sept. 10. Investigators targeted Action Arcade at 6541 54th Avenue North and The Zoo Sports Club and Grille at 5111 66th Street North as part of "Operation Final Spin."

Courtesy: Florida Gaming Control Commission

Agents confiscated 90 slot machines and $142,020 at Action Arcade, issuing notices to appear to two individuals for possessing slot machines and keeping a gambling house. Officers seized another 73 machines and $105,265 at The Zoo Sports Club and Grille, issuing a notice to appear to one person charged with possessing slot machines and working for a gambling house. Officials said slot machines in Florida are legally limited to eight licensed locations in Miami-Dade and Broward counties, along with facilities run by the Seminole Tribe of Florida.

Operation Final Spin Scope

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the names of the three individuals who received notices to appear during the raids. It remains unknown if investigators plan to file additional charges against the business owners or operators.

Courtesy: Florida Gaming Control Commission

Community Safety Impact

What they're saying:

"These machines are designed to take advantage of people, and far too often that means senior citizens living on fixed incomes who can least afford to lose what they have," Rep. Berny Jacques said. "Removing 163 machines and nearly $250,000 in cash from these operators is about protecting the most vulnerable members of our community."

"Operation Final Spin and the more than 200 illegal arcades we have shut down before this, should make it clear that our goal is to disrupt and dismantle illegal gaming across the state of Florida," FGCC Vice Chair Tina Repp said.

Reporting Unlawful Activity

What you can do:

Residents who suspect illegal gambling in their area can submit a tip online at FLGaming.gov/File-a-Report. Tips can also be submitted by emailing Tipline@FLGaming.gov or calling 850-880-3433.