Pinellas County approves higher parking fees for three popular beaches

The Brief Pinellas County leaders approved increases for parking and annual passes at Fort De Soto, Sand Key and Fred Howard parks as part of the new budget. Daily beach parking will increase from $6 a day to $3.50 an hour and the daily cost will be capped at $12 a day starting Dec. first. County officials estimate the changes will generate nearly $3 million annually to address rising costs and unfunded mandates.



Visiting some Pinellas County beaches will soon cost more.

County leaders have approved hiking parking and boat ramp fees at Pinellas’ three beach parks: Fort De Soto, Sand Key and Fred Howard, as part of the newly adopted county budget. Daily parking at these coastal parks will jump from the current flat rate of $6 a day, to $3.50 per hour starting Dec. first, with a daily maximum of $12. Boat ramp parking will also shift to a $12 daily fee beginning the same day.

Annual pass fee changes

Dig deeper:

Annual pass fees are set to increase earlier, taking effect on Oct. 1. Here’s the breakdown plus tax:

Full-Price Annual Boat Pass: Increases from $110.00 to $140.00.

Military Discount Annual Boat Pass: New pass offered at $105.00.

Senior Pass (Beach & Boat Areas): Increases from $55.00 to $70.00.

Senior Beach Pass: No longer sold separately.

Full-Price Annual Beach Pass: Increases from $75.00 to $95.00.

Military Discount Annual Beach Pass: Increases from $55.00 to $70.00.

Full-Price 6-Month Beach Pass: Increases from $45.00 to $60.00.

Discounted 6-Month Beach Pass (Senior or Military): Increases from $30.00 to $40.00.

Limited Income Beach Pass: Increases from $37.00 to $55.00.

Disabled U.S. Veteran Pass: Remains free at $0.

Pinellas County officials project the fee adjustments will generate nearly $3 million annually. They say the rates haven’t changed in about 20 years. They say with these increases and other cuts they’re trying to address rising costs, tens of millions in unfunded state and federal mandates and potential budget shortfalls next year.

Public reaction to beach increases

What they're saying:

However, the rate hikes are drawing mixed reactions from regular visitors.

"With the prices of gas going up as well, like I said, [it's] unexpected and definitely going to be a factor as to where I determine where to fish for the day," Grant Jones, a local fisherman, said.