David Jolly addresses campaign cash gap in Florida governor race

The Brief Rep. Byron Donalds is heavily out-fundraising Former Rep. David Jolly in the race for Florida governor. Donalds has raised $115 million, compared to Jolly's $16 million. Jolly insists the race may not hinge on money, but does say additional funds would help him run additional ads.



The race for Florida's next governor might be tight in the polls, but on the fundraising front, there's not much of a fight. Byron Donalds has brought in nearly eight times as much money as David Jolly.

Florida governor's race

What we know:

Donalds has raised more than $115 million through his political committee while Jolly has raised about $16 million. The Real Clear Politics polling average shows the race is in Byron Donalds' favor by about six points.

Donalds has already spent more than $75 million on television advertisements and maintains strong backing from national Republicans following an endorsement from President Trump.

Campaign cash impact

What they're saying:

During a virtual press conference Jolly held Monday about his home insurance plan, he said that if the national party doesn't come through with funding, winning his race will be a challenge. He did say that he will be able to stay on the air with ads throughout, but that multiplying those ads to reach more viewers will be more difficult.

"When we explain why his policies make no sense, he just says, 'oh, they're lies,'" said Donalds.

Jolly fully acknowledges the position his campaign is in.

"I really believe this is why we're seeing the race tighter, despite the fact that Byron's spending $100 million more than we are. I think in a changing election cycle where the anxieties are so high, the division is so raw, your medium and high propensity voters, your likely voters, have already sought out the information they need. And, they are finding information on the candidates. This is not an environment, I think, where it takes a lot of money to reach voters, because the anxiety and anger is so real."

However, the Jolly campaign does note that other candidates this year have won races while being heavily outspent. Brian Nathan won a state senate seat in Tampa over Josie Tomkow, who had outspent him 10 to 1.