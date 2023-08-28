Expand / Collapse search
Tropical Storm Watch
is in effect, Polk County, Hardee County, DeSoto County
4
Storm Surge Watch
is in effect, Coastal Citrus County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Coastal Pasco, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County
Hurricane Watch
is in effect, Coastal Citrus County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Inland Hernando County, Coastal Pasco, Inland Pasco County, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Inland Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Inland Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County, Inland Sarasota County, Sumter County, Coastal waters from Tarpon Springs to Suwannee River FL out 20 NM, Tampa Bay waters, Coastal waters from Englewood to Tarpon Springs FL out 20 NM
Tropical Weather Statement
is in effect, Coastal Citrus County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Inland Hernando County, Coastal Pasco, Inland Pasco County, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Inland Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Inland Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County, Inland Sarasota County, Sumter County, Polk County, Hardee County, DeSoto County, Highlands County

Pinellas County: Idalia updates and emergency information

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Hurricanes
FOX 13 News

Follow ongoing updates from Pinellas County in response to Tropical Storm Idalia.

You can get information directly from the Pinellas County EOC.

Pinellas County storm preps

Pinellas County is under a hurricane watch and a storm surge watch. Mariah Harrison reports.

Evacuations

No evacuations have been announced yet, but residents can check their evacuation zone here

Pinellas schools status

Pinellas County public schools will be open on Monday, August 28.

Other closings

None announced.

Sandbag locations

City of St. Petersburg

Locations opened Saturday; each household can receive a maximum of 10 sandbags:

  • Lake Vista Tennis Court Parking Lot - 12th St. S & 60th Ave. S
  • Lakewood Sports Complex Parking Lot - 2001 Country Club Way S
  • Grandview Park Parking Lot - 3734-3814 6th St. S
  • Childs Park Pool Parking Lot - 1227 43rd St. S
  • Campbell Park Shelter Area Parking Lot - 1360 5th Ave. S (Adjacent to Interstate 175)

Clearwater

Joe DiMaggio Sports Complex: 2450 Drew St. starting at 9 a.m on Monday, August 28. 

Dunedin

  • 903 Michigan Blvd, Monday, August 28, 2023, from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Pinellas Park

  • Helen Howarth Park: 6301 94th Ave N. Pinellas Park, FL - Monday (8/28) hours 8:00 am - 7:00 p.m.
  • Pinebrook Park: 7202 118th Ave N. Pinellas Park, FL - Monday (8/28) hours 8:00 am - 7:00 p.m.
  • Broderick Park: 6101 66th Ave N. Pinellas Park, FL - Monday (8/28) hours 8:00 am - 7:00 p.m.

Pinellas County

Supplies are available at the following locations while supplies last, starting Monday, Aug. 28, from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

  • John Chesnut Sr. Park: 2200 East Lake Road, Palm Harbor
  • Walsingham Park: 12615 102nd Ave, Seminole

LINK: Get updates on Idalia's track and forecast on MyFoxHurricane.com