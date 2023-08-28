Pinellas County: Idalia updates and emergency information

Follow ongoing updates from Pinellas County in response to Tropical Storm Idalia.

You can get information directly from the Pinellas County EOC.

Evacuations

No evacuations have been announced yet, but residents can check their evacuation zone here.

Pinellas schools status

Pinellas County public schools will be open on Monday, August 28.

Other closings

None announced.

Sandbag locations

City of St. Petersburg

Locations opened Saturday; each household can receive a maximum of 10 sandbags:

Lake Vista Tennis Court Parking Lot - 12th St. S & 60th Ave. S

Lakewood Sports Complex Parking Lot - 2001 Country Club Way S

Grandview Park Parking Lot - 3734-3814 6th St. S

Childs Park Pool Parking Lot - 1227 43rd St. S

Campbell Park Shelter Area Parking Lot - 1360 5th Ave. S (Adjacent to Interstate 175)

Clearwater

Joe DiMaggio Sports Complex: 2450 Drew St. starting at 9 a.m on Monday, August 28.

Dunedin

903 Michigan Blvd, Monday, August 28, 2023, from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Pinellas Park

Helen Howarth Park: 6301 94th Ave N. Pinellas Park, FL - Monday (8/28) hours 8:00 am - 7:00 p.m.

Pinebrook Park: 7202 118th Ave N. Pinellas Park, FL - Monday (8/28) hours 8:00 am - 7:00 p.m.

Broderick Park: 6101 66th Ave N. Pinellas Park, FL - Monday (8/28) hours 8:00 am - 7:00 p.m.

Pinellas County

Supplies are available at the following locations while supplies last, starting Monday, Aug. 28, from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

John Chesnut Sr. Park: 2200 East Lake Road, Palm Harbor

Walsingham Park: 12615 102nd Ave, Seminole

LINK: Get updates on Idalia's track and forecast on MyFoxHurricane.com