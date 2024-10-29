Pinellas County man still active at 100 years old: 'I just love bowling'

At Maple Lanes Countryside in Clearwater, when you hear the number 100, it isn’t Frank Elarde’s score. It’s his age.

The veteran bowler is a familiar face around the bowling alley. He bowls in a league twice a week, something he says keeps him young.

"I just love bowling," Elarde said. "Whether I bowl 100 or 200 or 300, that's my life."

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Frank Elarde is 100 years old and is still going strong, including bowling twice a week in Clearwater.

Elarde says his motto is "be happy, don't worry."

"Worry doesn't do any good," Elarde said.

Along with bowling, the centenarian loves playing the organ and also has a mini car collection.

