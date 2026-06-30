Pinellas County Schools launches girls-only auto maintenance summer camp at Northeast High

The Brief Pinellas County Schools is hosting its first-ever all-girls basic automotive maintenance camp at Northeast High School this week. The four-day career exploration program teaches high school students foundational skills such as oil changes, tire safety, and battery replacements. Program administrators aim to empower young women and break down barriers in an industry where women comprise just 12.1% of the workforce.



There is something very special happening at Northeast High School in St. Petersburg this week. In an effort to help young women break into a historically male-dominated field, Pinellas County Schools is hosting its first-ever girls-only Basic Auto Maintenance Summer Camp.

Running through Thursday, July 2, this unique four-day camp is giving students hands-on experience, real-world skills and a major boost in confidence.

Northeast High auto maintenance camp

What we know:

Inside the Northeast High School automotive shop, instructor Frederick Lawrence is teaching the campers foundational vehicle maintenance. By the time the four days are up, the students will have a strong grasp of automotive basics.

Key skills the campers are learning include:

Performing oil changes

Checking and maintaining crucial fluid levels

Inspecting tires for safety

Replacing batteries and windshield wipers

"Even if they don't go into the industry, they'll be able to take care of their own car and know what to check and what fluids are important," Lawrence said.

Mechanical independence and empowerment

Big picture view:

Beyond the mechanics, the camp serves a vital protective purpose: ensuring these young women aren't taken advantage of when visiting repair shops.

"Sometimes [young girls] are taken advantage of when they actually take their cars to a shop," Lawrence said. "What I want to do is give them some knowledge so when they go out and get their cars worked on, they're able to know whether or not they're being taken advantage of."

For camper Grace, who was seen expertly checking tires, the camp is about empowerment both on and off the road.

"I honestly just want more females to enter into male-dominated industries because it's not seen often," Grace said. "Learning new skills is something that you will have forever. Also, let's say that I get stuck on the road and I don't have anybody with me. I'll at least know what to check."

Bridging the industry gender gap

By the numbers:

The camp highlights a stark reality in the automotive and transportation sectors, where women remain severely underrepresented.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, women make up 12.1% of the automotive repair and maintenance workforce, while less than 2% of dealership service technicians are women.



By introducing young women to these fields early, the camp highlights the opportunities available through Northeast High School’s Automotive Academy and Automotive Service Technology program.