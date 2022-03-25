Pinellas County woman turns therapy project into creative company

During the day, Adria Bernstein is a dental hygienist, but in her free time, she's an artist who turned a therapeutic hobby into a booming business.

"About 12 years ago is when I decided, I need to find therapy, a good outlet, something to just go to," she shared. "My mother and grandmother were both artists. I've been raised to do art."

She began by creating art pieces with rocks.

"It was like the fuel for the fire that I needed to get out," she recalled. "When you can look at something that Mother Nature has made and you can say this can be a dog or a cat or a person."

She branched out from rocks into woodworking and made larger pieces with creative designs and fantastic imagination, but it's a labor of love.

"It takes about 40 to 50 hours for the bigger pieces," she shared. "It's stages, you know, cutting the wood, sealing the wood, painting.

She uses a lot of color with one goal in mind.

"When someone walks into the room, I want to lift them up," she said.

Everything in her studio comes from her creative mind.

"I think that making something simple like a blowfish you could add character to it, or a moose, or a, you know, a penguin or a leprechaun," she admitted with a smile.

As for what started as therapy more than a decade ago, Bernstein explained, "I feel blessed that I have found something that makes me happy!"

LINK: Learn more about her compnay Witty Wocks here.