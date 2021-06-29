Pinellas sheriff to provide update, bodycam video following Saturday’s St. Pete officer-involved shooting

article

A St. Petersburg man was shot in the leg by police over the weekend, prompting a routine investigation of the events that led up to one of the officers firing his agency-issued weapon.

The officer-involved shooting occurred Saturday and the Pinellas County Deadly Force Task Force was requested to investigate. On Tuesday morning, Sheriff Bob Gualtieri is scheduled to give an update and provided body camera footage.

Hours after the shooting occurred, detectives with the task force released their initial findings, saying two St. Pete police officers were trying to locate 23-year-old Austin Kingos. They said there was probable cause to arrest him on a misdemeanor charge for violating a stalking injunction.

Booking image of Austin Kingos

Around 3:31 p.m., the officers arrived at 10790 3rd Street North and noticed Kingos in a vehicle, investigators said. The two officers tried to make contact with him. They said both were in marked cruisers, the emergency lights were activated, and the officers were in uniform.

When one of the officers made contact with Kingos, they identified themselves and tried to take him into custody at the driver’s side of the vehicle, according to the task force.

"A struggle ensued and Kingos pulled a semi-automatic handgun from his waistband and fired at the officers. Kingos then fled the scene on foot," officials said in a news release.

One of the officers fired his firearm at Kingos, and both officers began a foot pursuit, according to investigators.

"The officers continued to verbally challenge Kingos, who eventually dropped his weapon," they said. "Kingos was taken into custody by the officers at 108th Avenue and 4th Street."

Kingos was shot once in his left leg. Investigators said the St. Pete officers began to render aid to Kingos until paramedics arrived. He was taken to a nearby hospital. They said his injuries were considered to be non-life-threatening.

No officer was injured.

The task force was created last year and is comprised of officials from four local law enforcement agencies. Officials said it was part of an effort to build community trust and reduce and perception of a conflict of interest during investigations involving law enforcement officers.

Sheriff Gualtieri’s press conference is scheduled for 10 a.m.

