Lakeland woman targeted by two scammers loses $400K: Grady Judd

A Lakeland woman is now without more than $400,000 after she was targeted by two scammers. It all started when two men called her, saying she had won the "Publisher's Clearinghouse Sweepstakes."

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said Michael Lawrence and co-defendant Max Richards told the victim that she won $3 million from Publisher's Clearinghouse, but needed to pay taxes.

"It was an elaborate scheme that worked, because once again, a very elderly lady, who is our victim with some early dementia issues, was totally scammed," Judd explained. "She borrowed money against her retirement and against her stock at Publix."

When the duo said that wasn’t enough, she went back to Publix Employees Federal Credit Union for more money. That’s when the staff tried to warn her.

"When she went for the first check, they said ‘are you sure you’re not scammed?’ She said ‘no, I’m buying a boat,’" Judd said.

The sheriff explained the victim was groomed to say that by Lawrence and Richards.

"These guys told her they will question you when writing a big check," Judd said. "Don’t tell them you won Publisher’s Clearinghouse, because it’s a surprise. Just say you’re buying a boat."

She ultimately sent three checks to Alabama worth more than $477,000. Two of those checks were cashed in Lauderdale Lakes. Video from the bank connected detectives to Lawrence.

"Scammers are very good and convincing at what they do. They don’t call them con men for nothing," Judd said.

He explained that these cases are extremely difficult for both detectives and the victim, because the money is hard to track down.

"You go obtain subpoenas and then the bank takes their time about getting data back," said Judd. "The money is gone, long gone."

They were able to only recover $40,000. The sheriff said if someone is calling and asking for money through email, text, social media or the phone, it’s likely a scam. He hopes to save another senior from losing their life’s savings.

"They work hard their entire life for their money," Judd said. "Now, they have $477,000 worth of debt lodged against their retirement stock."

Lawrence faces two charges – obtaining property by fraud over $50,000 and grand theft of $100,000 or more. He had his first appearance on Friday where the judge issued a $25,000 bond on both counts.

Polk County investigators are still looking for Richards.

