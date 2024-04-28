4 arrested after fight in SoHo leads to shots fired, Tampa police say

A fight broke out in the SoHo neighborhood in Tampa and several shots were fired early on Sunday morning, according to police.

Officials say shortly after 2:30 a.m, officers on specialty patrol responded to the fight in the SoHo area of Tampa when they heard shots.

READ: Florida woman stabs man, threatens Wawa employees with knife she grabbed from deli: Police

The Tampa Police Department says the investigation revealed that the incident started with a fight among several adults in a parking lot on the corner of South Howard Avenue and DeLeon Street.

Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office

According to officials, 29-year-old Kelvin Terry told police he had been punched, and his friend had been hit by several people. Authorities say he admitted to firing shots during the fight.

TPD says no one reported any injuries from the shots, but a nearby building was hit several times.

READ: Athletic director allegedly frames principal with AI-generated hate recording

Police say Terry was arrested and faces charges including:

Shooting at within or into a building

Discharge firearm into public or residential property charge

Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office

According to police, a few other people were arrested and face charges.

22-year-old Tomia Gay and 21-year-old Derrick Hunter Jr are both facing a battery charge. Santrice West, 22, is facing a battery charge and a charge of introduction of contraband into a detention facility.

SIGN UP: Click here to sign up for the FOX 13 daily newsletter