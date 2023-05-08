Plant City police officers shoot, kill armed man at post office

article

An armed man who police say aggressively pointed a firearm at officers in Plant City was shot and killed by law enforcement Sunday evening.

According to the Plant City Police Department, a 911 call came in shortly after 5:15 p.m. regarding a suicidal person in the parking lot of the U.S. post office located at 2501 Waldon Woods Drive.

When officers arrived, they say they saw a man armed with a firearm.

Police say they tried to de-escalate the situation, but shot the man after he aggressively pointed the gun at the officers.

The man died at the scene.

The officers involved have been placed on paid administrative leave pending an investigation by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, which is department policy.