Pokémon fans camp out overnight for special card release at Tampa Best Buy

The Brief Roughly 130 people were in line outside the Best Buy on Dale Mabry Highway. Some arrived as early as 7 p.m. Thursday, with people traveling from as far away as Port Richey. A nearby Walmart sold out of Pokémon cards by 7 a.m., before Best Buy opened at 9 a.m.



Pokémon fans lined up early to get their hands on a highly anticipated card release, with some waiting outside a Tampa Best Buy since Thursday night. Roughly 130 people were in line Friday morning outside the Best Buy on Dale Mabry Highway in Tampa.

Tampa retail card rush

The backstory:

Some collectors arrived around 7 p.m. Thursday, more than 14 hours before the store opened.

They came prepared for a long wait, bringing coolers, folding chairs, tables and entertainment. Among the people in line were parents making purchases for their children before the collectibles hit the resale market. Others included collectors and those hoping to make a profit on high resale values.

Some people traveled from across the Tampa Bay area, including Port Richey, hoping to buy products before they sell out.

The release includes cards from the new Mega Evolution: Delta Reign expansion, featuring Pokémon such as Mega Rayquaza ex and Mega Malamar ex.

Special Pokémon 30th anniversary collections are also being released, adding to the demand among collectors.

The rush was not limited to Best Buy. A nearby Walmart sold out of Pokémon cards by 7 a.m., two hours before Best Buy opened.

Best Buy’s release guidelines say products are available on a first-come, first-served basis, but waiting in line does not guarantee a purchase.

The company says inventory varies by store, purchase limits may apply and products may sell out quickly.

Customers must be present to buy the products. Best Buy also says unattended chairs, coolers, tables or other items cannot be used to hold someone’s place in line.