Tampa weather: Weak cold front brings humidity relief just in time for the weekend
TAMPA, Fla. - A weak cold front moves across the region tonight, clearing out lingering moisture and shifting surface winds. Inland communities may see a few isolated showers ahead of the boundary before clear, dry weather takes hold for Saturday and Sunday.
Cooler, crisp air on the way
What we know:
Central Florida residents will get a long-awaited break from muggy conditions starting tonight as a weak cold front delivers crisp, drier air just in time for the weekend.
Break in humidity
Why you should care:
Central Florida will enjoy a refreshing break in humidity across the entire region throughout the weekend. The system brings very little fanfare, making outdoor plans ideal across both inland and coastal counties.
Florida temperature trends
What's next:
Another cold front will push through the region around the middle of next week. Forecasters report that a secondary system could kick afternoon temperatures back down into the 70s.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from regional meteorological broadcast forecasts, which detailed local cold front timelines, rainfall expectations, and tropical tracking outlooks.