Tampa weather: Weak cold front brings humidity relief just in time for the weekend

The Brief Central Florida humidity drops quickly following a weak cold front sweeping across the region. Isolated inland showers and an overnight wind shift will welcome drier air for the weekend. A secondary front arriving midweek could drop regional temperatures back into the 70s.



A weak cold front moves across the region tonight, clearing out lingering moisture and shifting surface winds. Inland communities may see a few isolated showers ahead of the boundary before clear, dry weather takes hold for Saturday and Sunday.

Cooler, crisp air on the way

What we know:

Central Florida residents will get a long-awaited break from muggy conditions starting tonight as a weak cold front delivers crisp, drier air just in time for the weekend.

Break in humidity

Why you should care:

Central Florida will enjoy a refreshing break in humidity across the entire region throughout the weekend. The system brings very little fanfare, making outdoor plans ideal across both inland and coastal counties.

Florida temperature trends

What's next:

Another cold front will push through the region around the middle of next week. Forecasters report that a secondary system could kick afternoon temperatures back down into the 70s.