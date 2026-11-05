Hulk Hogan’s widow, stepson sued over alleged underage drinking, rape during party at Clearwater home

article

The Brief Melanie Sky Daily Bollea, the widow of wrestler Hulk Hogan, faces civil lawsuits in Pinellas County accusing her of supplying alcohol to minors and enabling sexual battery at her Clearwater home. The legal filings allege Bollea used alcohol to groom a vulnerable teen into Scientology and hosted an unsupervised party while attending a wrestling event in Tampa. The complaints seek damages exceeding $50,000 for battery, negligence and intentional infliction of emotional distress against Bollea, her teenage son and other parties.



Two civil lawsuits filed in Pinellas County accuse Melanie Sky Daily Bollea, the widow of wrestling icon Terry Bollea, also known as Hulk Hogan, of providing alcohol to underage teens and facilitating environments that led to violent attacks and an alleged sexual assault inside her Clearwater home.

Pinellas County court filings

What we know:

According to complaints filed Oct. 29 in the 6th Judicial Circuit, Bollea and her son, Hayden Hitt, are accused of severe misconduct involving minor guests. One lawsuit filed by a plaintiff identified as Jane Doe claims Bollea provided alcohol to groom her into the Church of Scientology after learning she had lost a parent and was under guardianship.

The legal action also details a March 28 house party in Clearwater that Bollea allegedly arranged and supplied with alcohol while attending a Real American Wrestling event at the Yuengling Center in Tampa. The filings assert that Bollea was barred from bringing children to the arena because of past alcohol procurement at an event in Cleveland, Ohio.

Unsupervised party allegations

The backstory:

A separate complaint filed by Jane A. Doe on behalf of a minor child, Jane B. Doe, describes an unsupervised party where Hitt allegedly told a group chat that the victim was "Free P***y." Court records state the teen lost consciousness after sipping a Four Loko provided by another minor, John B. Doe, who then allegedly attacked and raped her for hours while Hitt guarded the door.

According to the complaint, the victim recovered one of three condoms from the scene for DNA testing, while Bollea allegedly discarded the remaining two condoms and removed blood-stained sheets. Jane B. Doe later underwent an examination with the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

Evidence and police response

What they're saying:

Text messages submitted in the initial complaint show Jane Doe contacting Bollea during the March 28 party to report being shoved into a clothes rack by Hitt. Bollea allegeldy replied: "If you're throwing up, you should probably just go to bed. Lock the door. I'm sorry he's acting out. Now is not the time to talk sense always wait till the morning."

When Jane Doe called authorities instead, the lawsuit states Bollea returned home from Tampa, tossed the victim's belongings into the front yard and warned that "she is too powerful to be messed with." Hitt also sent messages the following day stating, "because i beg like actually beg i'll do anything please," while asking her not to press charges.

On Oct. 31, 2026, the Clearwater Police Department made a Facebook post stating, "In March of this year, the Clearwater Police Department began an investigation after allegations were made after a party that occurred in the 100 block of Devon Drive on Clearwater Beach. The allegations were related to sexual battery and supplying alcohol to minors. Detectives conducted their investigation and referred the case to the Pinellas-Pasco State Attorney’s Office for any potential prosecution. The case is not closed; media reports indicating that are inaccurate."

Pending legal actions

What we don't know:

Attorneys noted in court filings that outreach to Bollea's representatives before filing went unanswered, and neither Bollea nor Hitt has filed a formal legal response in court. Both lawsuits are demanding a trial by jury.