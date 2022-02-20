Police: Man hit, killed by pickup truck after walking out of Largo bar
LARGO, Fla. - The Largo Police Department is investigating a crash that left a pedestrian dead Saturday night.
According to police, a man, who just left the Sports Shack bar, was walking eastbound across Missouri Ave. shortly before 11 p.m. when he was struck by a pickup truck that was traveling southbound on the roadway.
Police say alcohol does not appear to be a factor for the driver of the pickup truck but may have been an element for the pedestrian.
The pedestrian was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Advertisement