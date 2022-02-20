Police: Man hit, killed by pickup truck after walking out of Largo bar

The Largo Police Department is investigating a crash that left a pedestrian dead Saturday night.

According to police, a man, who just left the Sports Shack bar, was walking eastbound across Missouri Ave. shortly before 11 p.m. when he was struck by a pickup truck that was traveling southbound on the roadway.

Police say alcohol does not appear to be a factor for the driver of the pickup truck but may have been an element for the pedestrian.

The pedestrian was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.