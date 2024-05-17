Highlands County man kills suspected home intruder accused of shooting his wife

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

A Highlands County man is being praised by the sheriff’s office for stabbing an accused home intruder to death with a garden knife after deputies say the suspect shot the man’s wife.

According to the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office, deputies went to a home on Joe Hilton Street in Avon Park around 8:30 p.m. on Thursday to investigate a suspicious incident.

When deputies arrived, they said they found a man and a woman suffering from serious injuries. The man told investigators that another person, who has since been identified as 62-year-old Lindsey Glen, was dead inside the home.

According to Sheriff Paul Blackman, Glen tricked the victims to get inside the home. Once he was inside, investigators say he pulled out a gun and shot the woman in the face.

READ: Highlands County residents survey damage following brush fire: 'It's an unbelievable thing'

After seeing his wife get shot, deputies say the male victim grabbed a 7-inch garden knife and killed Glen.

Deputies say Lindsey Glen was killed by a Highlands County man after shooting the man's wife during a home invasion Thursday night. Image is courtesy of the Highlands County Sheriff's Office.

"Ultimately, the suspect, Lindsey Glen, was cut to pieces and was very much deceased by the time deputies could get to him," Blackman stated.

According to Blackman, Glen has been convicted of at least 12 different felonies, which include robbery and burglary, and has been sent to state prison six times.

READ: 'We cry for her:' Volunteers shed light on search for missing Tampa mom that led them to body

"I would like to commend the male victim for his bravery in defending his wife in their home," Blackman said. "We will pray for his wife that she has a fast and full recovery."

The man who killed Glen was treated at an area hospital and released.

The deadly incident is still under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

SIGN UP: Click here to sign up for the FOX 13 daily newsletter