Video shows chaos after deadly Florida migrant bus crash: 'They're still gonna be stuck inside the bus'

The Marion County Sheriff's Office released body- and dash-cam video on Thursday that shows the aftermath of the deadly migrant bus crash that left 8 dead and dozens of other farmworkers injured earlier this week.

The crash happened just after 6:30 a.m. on State Road 40, on the outskirts of Dunnellon. A bus full of over 50 workers from Mexico was headed to Cannon Farms for seasonal employment when a Ford Ranger sideswiped it, according to officials.

That driver, Bryan Maclean Howard, was arrested on eight counts of DUI manslaughter after admitting to deputies that he'd smoked weed and taken three prescription medications – Klonopin, Lyrica and clonidine – the night before, according to an arrest affidavit.

Bryan Maclean Howard was arrested and charged with eight counts of DUI manslaughter in a bus crash on May 14, 2024. (Photo: Marion County Sheriff's Office)

Howard made his first appearance in court on Wednesday. He was denied bond after prosecutors told the court about Howard's prior convictions related to several driving offenses dating back 20 years, and was ordered by the judge to refrain from driving while the case is pending. He's also prohibited from consuming or possessing any alcoholic beverages, controlled substances or drugs without a prescription, the judge said.

The 41-year-old told troopers on the scene that he was on the way to a methadone clinic in Ocala at the time of the crash, according to an arrest report. Howard reportedly said he "did not remember how it happened," referring to the crash.

"After he got out of the Ford Ranger, a bystander showed him he was involved in a crash with a bus," the arrest report said. "He stated all he knew was there was a bunch of Spanish people on the bus. He was unaware of any injuries of the occupants sustained. He could not remember what part of his truck got hit in the crash. According to Howard, the weather was ‘normal’ and dry."

Eight people were killed in the crash and at least 40 others were transported to local hospitals with injuries.

The video released by the sheriff's office on Thursday shows several injured people lying in the grass awaiting medical attention. A spokesperson confirmed to FOX 35 that these people were injured, and not deceased.

One deputy is heard saying that several people with critical conditions were still inside the bus.

As people awaited medical attention, deputies, firefighters and other emergency personnel worked to block off traffic in the area to make room for EMS vehicles and evaluated the inside of the bus, which was flipped on its side, the video shows. In the background of the video, dozens of people are seen standing and watching the situation unfold.

"We need to get this roadway shut down," one deputy is heard saying. "We need traffic units out here, we need (SR-40) shut down in both directions. They're gonna need to get multiple EMS vehicles in here." That same deputy then goes out into the road and begins to direct traffic himself while awaiting further assistance.

According to updates from local hospitals and other officials, the majority of injured farmworkers in the crash have been discharged from the hospital. A vigil was held for the eight deceased workers on Wednesday evening in Ocala.