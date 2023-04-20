Corrections officer accused of threatening deputy arresting him for DUI: ‘Your time is coming'

article

A Florida Department of Corrections officer found himself on the other side of the bars after investigators say he had a breath alcohol level more than three times the legal limit when he crashed a vehicle into a guardrail.

According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, 31-year-old Sean Patrick Teehan, of Dundee, was traveling westbound on Canal Road, near Cherry Pocket Road in Lake Wales, shortly after 6 p.m. on Tuesday when he crashed.

When deputies arrived on scene, they say they saw Teehan sitting on the hood of the Honda.

Deputies added that Teehan appeared to have "bloodshot, watery eyes, a slurred speech pattern, a moderate odor of an alcoholic beverage emitting from his breath as he was speaking, lethargic movements, and a difficult time standing unsupported."

Deputies say they were not able to conduct field sobriety tests on Teehan because they thought he might hurt himself if he tried the exercises due to his intoxication level.

Teehan was arrested and to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office processing center where he provided two breath samples: .265 and .260, which are more than three times the limit of .08.

Teehan was taken to an area hospital to be evaluated, which PCSO says is standard practice. While waiting to be discharged, he allegedly told the deputy, "Don’t worry, your time is coming. I’ll see you on the inside, I work for the DOC."

READ: Video: Florida woman dances during sobriety test, tells deputy ‘you sound like my ballet coach'

Upon being released from the hospital, Teehan was taken back to the processing center where he was additionally charged with threatening a public servant.

"Driving under the influence is illegal and deadly, and as a Corrections Sergeant, Teehan knew better. Luckily no one was hurt in this instance. If you’ve been drinking, please don’t drive. It puts your life and the lives of those on the road at risk," said Sheriff Grady Judd, Sheriff.

Teehan’s facing charges of DUI with property damage, DUI with a breath alcohol of .15 or higher, and threatening a public servant.

His previous criminal history includes charges of resisting arrest and battery on a law enforcement officer.

Teehan is employed as a corrections sergeant at Polk Correctional Institution in Polk City.