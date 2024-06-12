Polk County brush fire fully contained after burning thousands of acres over several days

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

Firefighters have fully contained a large brush fire burning for several days in Polk County, according to the Florida Forestry Service.

The fire burned at least 4,500 acres in the River Ranch area, with dry conditions causing flames to spread quickly. FFS officials say recent rainfall helped crews contain the fire.

Despite the progress, firefighters are still watching smoldering areas inside the containment lines.

County Road 630, which was closed at times over the past several days, has fully reopened to traffic.

Drivers are urged to remain cautious when driving through the area.

