Polk County commissioner proposes 1% infrastructure sales tax to offset Amendment 3

The Brief A Polk County commissioner is proposing a new 1% sales tax to offset projected revenue losses if Amendment 3 passes. The plan would swap an existing health care tax to raise $180 million annually while easing property tax burdens for local homeowners. County leaders estimate the shift could reduce local tax impacts significantly, though legislative approval and a voter referendum remain necessary.



A Polk County leader is proposing a major tax swap to prevent severe budget cuts if Florida voters approve Amendment 3.

Polk County property tax proposal

What we know:

If Amendment 3 passes, Polk County expects to lose $135 million of the $400 million it collects in property taxes. To avoid deep budget cuts, Polk County Commissioner Bill Braswell is proposing replacing a half-cent indigent health care sales tax with a 1% infrastructure sales tax.

The current health care tax collects $80 million to $90 million annually to build clinics, serves 1% to 2% of the population, and holds $100 million in reserves. The proposed 1% infrastructure sales tax would generate approximately $180 million.

Braswell said homeowners with $1,000 in property tax would pay closer to $259 or $300 in sales tax instead. He stated the plan should move forward regardless of whether Amendment 3 passes.

Florida sales tax voting process

What we don't know:

Officials do not know where potential budget cuts will land, though Braswell confirmed public safety will not be reduced. It remains uncertain if state lawmakers will loosen rules to allow infrastructure sales tax revenue to cover operating expenses.

Polk County election timeline

What's next:

Whether Amendment 3 passes or fails, county commissioners would need to vote on the infrastructure sales tax in a special election next year. Because state law restricts resident votes on sales taxes to general elections, local voters would not decide on the measure until 2028.