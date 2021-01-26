Polk paramedic arrested, accused of stealing vials of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine

A paramedic in Polk County has been arrested for allegedly stealing vials of COVID-19 vaccines.

The sheriff's office said a Polk County Fire Rescue paramedic is accused in the theft of Moderna vaccine vials.

Sheriff Grady Judd is expected to release more details about the arrest in a press conference at 11 a.m. He will be joined by Fire Chief Robert Weech and Deputy County Manager Joe Halman.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 13 for updates.