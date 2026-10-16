Port Richey dog attack leaves woman with life-threatening injuries

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The Brief A woman was rushed to a hospital Friday after being attacked by a dog on Sandstone Lane in Port Richey. Pasco Sheriff's Office deputies said the victim suffered life-threatening injuries during the attack. Animal control officials were notified, and law enforcement officers are currently investigating.



A woman suffered life-threatening injuries Friday afternoon after a dog attacked her in Port Richey, according to the Pasco Sheriff's Office.

Port Richey dog attack

What we know:

Pasco Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a call regarding an animal bite near Sandstone Lane around 2:15 p.m. Friday.

First responders rushed the injured woman to a local hospital, where officials said she is being treated for life-threatening injuries. Animal control officers have been notified, and investigators are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Pasco Sheriff's Office investigation

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the identity of the injured woman, and it remains unclear who owns the animal. Officials have also not confirmed whether animal control or law enforcement officers have secured the dog.