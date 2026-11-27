The Brief Five suspects are wanted after ramming a stolen truck into Couture Boutique in Westchase and stealing $330,000 worth of designer handbags. Security cameras captured four masked thieves ransacking the store in about two minutes Sunday before escaping in a gray Dodge Ram. Deputies later found the stolen pickup truck abandoned with its engine still running on River Nook Drive, and investigators are seeking tips.



Five people are wanted after using a stolen pickup truck to smash into Couture Boutique in Westchase early Sunday and steal roughly $330,000 in designer merchandise, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

Westchase boutique smash-and-grab

What we know:

Security alerts woke boutique owner Catherine Ansel around 5:20 a.m. Sunday, prompting her to check her phone's camera feed.

Footage showed a gray Dodge Ram plow through the metal curtain shielding a glass storefront window, back out and ram through the barrier a second time, Ansel said.

Four people wearing gloves and face coverings jumped out and ransacked the business while a fifth person stayed behind the wheel, according to the sheriff's office.

Within roughly two minutes, the group grabbed at least 100 designer handbags and drove away, Ansel said.

Stolen truck recovery

Timeline:

Deputies with the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office had already arrived at the scene by the time Ansel reached her store.

Investigators later located the gray Dodge Ram—which had previously been reported stolen—abandoned on River Nook Drive with its engine still running, the sheriff's office said.

Boutique owner's reaction

What they're saying:

Ansel described the aftermath inside her business after reviewing the security footage and assessing the loss with her team.

"The damage, the furniture, everything, and I saw the empty shelves," she said. "And, I saw that they took a lot, and then we did the inventory, and so, they took about 100 bags."

Suspect search continues

What we don't know:

Authorities have not yet identified the five suspects involved in the early morning break-in.

Investigators have also not released descriptions of the individuals beyond noting that the four who entered the boutique wore gloves and face coverings.

How to help investigators

What you can do:

Anyone who witnessed suspicious activity in the area Sunday morning or has information about the burglary is asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office non-emergency line at 813-247-8200.